Hina Khan in her eulogy for late actor Divya Bhatnagar: Beautiful person and a brilliant actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES TV star Hina Khan remembered her late co-star Divya Bhatnagar. See her post here:

Television actor Divya Bhatnagar breathed her last on Monday after battling COVID-19. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star had been in a hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with health complications. However, the news of her demise, which was confirmed by actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Instagram, left the television industry in shock. Recently, TV star Hina Khan remembered her late co-star.

Hina Khan, who worked with the actress in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared a screenshot of an old Instagram entry posted by the late actress and wrote: "Notice it. This girl was gold, full of life, such a beautiful person and a brilliant actor... Your sparkling eyes Divya... You will be missed love... Your madness will be missed...We love you Girl... Rest in peace. Praying for your peaceful passing. My condolences to your family and friends."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN TV star Hina Khan remembered her late co-star Divya Bhatnagar.

Meanwhile, mourning the death of her dear friend, Devoleena on Monday shared a few pictures with Divya and penned down an emotional note. She said, "Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable...but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you. Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi..."

She further added "God bless your soul. Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh. You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial .Too soon to go my friend... Om shanti."

On the work front, apart from "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", Divya was also featured in shows like "Tera Yaar Hoon Main", "Udaan", "Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre" and "Vish" among others.