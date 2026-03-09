Hina Khan gets mobbed by fans at a Mumbai event, reaction goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

Hina Khan, a well-known actress in the TV and film industry, was spotted in Mumbai. As soon as people saw her, many fans rushed forward to take selfies with her. The video shows fans becoming very excited upon seeing Hina Khan and swarming to take photos with her. Meanwhile, the paparazzi nearby were also constantly capturing photos and videos. The noise became a bit loud, making it difficult to comfortably take photos with the fans.

Hina Khan then said, 'Everybody quiet...everyone be quiet'. Her gesture was to maintain silence for a while so that she could take a proper selfie with her fans.

Hina Khan poses for photos with fans

After this, Hina Khan was seen posing comfortably with her fans. She didn't disappoint anyone and took selfies with several people one by one. The people present were delighted by her gesture.

After the video surfaced on social media, many fans are praising Hina. Users say that she always treats her fans with great love, which is what sets her apart from other stars. However, Instagram users did express their concern over fanfare around celebs. An Instagram user wrote in the comment section, 'Can people let her breath' Another comment read, 'How can people think this is normal?'.

Hina's look

Hina Khan's look during this event was also quite casual and stylish. She wore a pink oversized hoodie and looked very simple. Her unabashed approach to her fans is resonating with people.

Hina Khan's famous show

Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actresses. She gained recognition in every household with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and has since appeared in numerous TV shows, reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, and films.

