Hina Khan celebrates first Karwa Chauth, husband Rocky Jaiswal touches her feet | Pics

Television star Hina Khan celebrated her first Karwa Chauth on Friday, October 10, after marrying Rocky Jaiswal. The couple's festive moments went viral as soon as they were posted on social media. However, the highlight of the celebrations has to be Rocky shattering stereotypes by touching his wife's feet and seeking her blessings to mark the festivities.

For her first Karwa Chauth look, Hina Khan looked beautiful in a traditional red salwar suit set that she paired with a beautiful Benarasi dupatta. gifted by her sister-in-law. She wore intricate gold jewellery, tied her hair onto a neat bun and wore sindoor, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the festival. Rocky Jaiswal added a personal touch to the celebration by touching Hina’s feet. He wrote a long note for her in the caption. It read, "Just as the Universe came into being when Shiv met Shakti. My Universe, My Life became Divine the Moment she decided to accept me with all that I was and made me, MORE! She is the Devi who graced my Existence by her Presence, her warmth and her infinite Love. I am forever at peace at her Feet. Her Divine Energy radiates my soul." He further added, "Happy First Karwa Chauth My Love @realhinakhan." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Hina Khan also shared her own set of photos from her first Karwa Chauth. The photos showed the actor performing rituals, offering prayers, and enjoying the love and warmth of the festival with her husband. "Blessed When true love finds true hearts, the bond grows beyond boundaries. Our world revolves around each other and in every celebration, every festival, every Joy our love grows deeper and deeper. We just want to live happily in each other’s embrace and enjoy every opportunity we can find in life to celebrate what we call, Companionship. Happy Karwa Chauth Aap Sabhi Ko! I love you @rockyj1," she wrote.

For the unversed, Hina Khan is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She married Rocky Jaiswal earlier this year.

