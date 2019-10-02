Hina Khan Birthday Special: Rocky Jaiswal’s proposal, family reunion and other best moments from Bigg Boss 11

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan's 5 best moments from Bigg Boss 11 house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan rose to fame as she begun playing the role of Akshara in the longest running TV show. The actress not just earned mass popularity with her stellar acting but also became a household name as the ‘perfect bahu’. When Hina Khan decided to leave the show, her fans were highly disappointed, but she managed to keep them entertainment with her adventurous and daredevil side in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Then, she moved to Bigg Boss and shattered her image of the ‘ideal bahu’ for good. The actress managed to bring out her real personality on the show and proudly pulled off glamourous modern day looks. Initially, it was difficult for her fans to accept the diva, but later Hina Khan ruled the show with her style statements.

While it was Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa Shinde lifted the winner’s trophy in Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan left an impact on the fans with her power-packed personality and adorable moments. Check out these best memories of Hina Khan from the Salman Khan’s show as she rings into her 32nd birthday today.

Rocky Jaiswal’s Love Proposal

While featuring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan always kept her personal life a secret. Even though she was dating Rocky Jaiswal, she never brought it out in the open until Bigg Boss 11 happened. The actress proclaimed her love for Rocky on the show and he also proposed her when he made a surprise appearance on the show.

Birthday celebrations

Looks like Hina Khan is the happiest when it is someone’s birthday. The actress was seen being the happiest when it was her and Benafsha’s birthday on the first day in the house. She jumped and danced with joy and looked adorable.

Reunion

Rocky Jaiswal entered the Bigg Boss 11 house twice and the second time was a tough one for both of them. Hina cried like a baby when she had to say goodbye to Rocky and he also wished to stay back for a few more minutes. The couple shared some beautiful moments before they parted ways on the show.

The #BB11 house is filled with emotions! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch Puneesh & Bandgi reunite! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/3XhsICckGm — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 28, 2017

Hina Khan’s Style Statement

Hina Khan is a complete diva and she proved it when she appeared on Bigg Boss 1. The actress had brought 250 pairs of night suits, one for each day and left everyone amazed by her fashion sense. Not just clothes, Hina managed to win hearts with a variety of style when it comes to her hair and makeup as well.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan's different looks in Bigg Boss 11

Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary Dance

Hina and Khan and her best friend in the show Sapna Choudhary danced to the popular Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aakhya Da Jo Kajal’ and left everyone speechless. Their sassy moves forced everyone to dance along.

Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary's dance in Bigg Boss 11

On the professional front, Hina Khan walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and launched the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film Lines. While she hasn’t revealed much about her next projects, it is said that she is doing two Bollywood movies and a few international projects.

Also read:

Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey shares inspiring message on Gandhi Jayanti, watch video

Laal Kaptaan final trailer: Saif Ali Khan as naga sadhu is on a revenge spree

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page