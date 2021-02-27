Himanshi Khurana's video grooving to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Salaam from Umrao Jaan breaks the internet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMHIMANSHIKHURANA Himanshi Khurana's video grooving to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Salaam from Umrao Jaan

Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana is a popular face on reality. Other than starring in music videos, the diva has been judging a reality show these days. However, on Saturday, Himanshi broke the internet with her latest Instagram post. She shared a video flaunting her stellar expression on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song Salaam from the 2006 film Umrao Jaan. Dressed up in traditional wear and heavy statement jewellery, Himanshi looks stunning.

She is already called 'Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai' and with her latest video, fans are going gaga over her. Watch the video here-

In case you are missing the original Aishwarya Rai Bachchan magic in the song, watch Salaam song video here-

In 2011, Himanshi Khurana was a finalist on the modelling talent hunt show Miss PTC Punjabi and now she is judging it. "What a nostalgic feeling of judging Miss PTC Punjabi 2021, where I myself was a finalist. I thoroughly understand the adrenaline rush that one undergoes while competing. That feeling of going out there representing yourself on stage it is a mixed feeling of being nervous and overwhelming at the same time," said Himanshi.

On a related note, a few days ago there were rumours that Himanshi Khurana has got engaged to beau Asim Riaz. She had shared a picture of a heart-shaped ring after which fans speculated that their wedding is on cards. The duo had met on Bigg Boss 13. However, the model rubbished the rumours. She told Spotboye, "I am a ring collector. Logo ko aisa kyun lagta hai ki agar ladki ne ring pehni hai to use vo ladke ne kharidkar di hogi? I really like buying rings for me. Whenever I feel like buying a ring for myself, I buy it. It's my hobby and also an investment for me."