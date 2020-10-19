Here’s what Gauahar Khan’s rumoured beau Zaid Darbar has to say after knowing Eijaz Khan likes her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARZAID Gauahar Khan's rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar talks about her

Who says Bigg Boss's house is just for high-voltage drama and intense fights? Some celebs do get struck by the cupid's arrows. And this time it's Eijaz Khan. Yes, recently the actor has confessed his liking for Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan saying that he has a crush on her.

Reacting on the same Gauahar's rumoured beau Zaid Darbar reacted saying that Eijaz is yet to know more qualities of her. In an interview to Times of India, Zaid said, “I did not feel possessive at all. In fact, I wanted him to realise a few more qualities of Gauahar because I know she is too good. I think the more she will stay inside the house, the more they will realise her qualities. There are two ways of looking at it, if I think in a negative way that can make me possessive but if I am feeling positive, I will definitely feel nice about it. Unki khoobiyaan humse achcha bhala kaun jaanega (who knows her better than me).”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are speculated to be in a relationship. However, nothing has been confirmed from both the sides and when asked from Zaid, he said, "We are just family friends."

Meanwhile, apart from talking about Eijaz's feeling for Gauahar, Ziad also spoke about the actress being stronger than the other two seniors Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. That's not all, he surprisingly spoke about her marriage plans as well. He added, “They tag me in every video or picture and Rahul also where he asked her to meet him outside and she said ‘I am taken’. I’ve heard most probably she is getting married this year. I’ve heard that too (laughs) again.”

For the unversed, Zaid is a dance choreographer and popular music composer Ismail Darbar's son. Zaid and Gauahar keep sharing their dance videos on their Instagram.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage