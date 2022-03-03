Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty recreate iconic Sholay scene on 'Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Hema Malini and Mithun Chakraborty have worked in cult classics including 'Aandhi-Toofan', 'Taqdeer'

This weekend, the set of 'Hunarbaaz' will give nostalgic vibes to all the cinephiles as the veteran star Hema Malini will grace the reality TV show that also features iconic actor Mithun Chakraborty. Colors TV shared a preview video of the upcoming Mother's special episode on their official Instagram handle. The video shows Hema Malini and Mithun recreating the 90s magic with the former's evergreen song 'Dream Girl'.

"Iss weekend entertainment ka dose hoga double kyunki manch par aayi hai Hema Malini- The Dream Girl. Dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, Sat-Sun raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot. @dreamgirlhemamalini," the caption read.

Take a look:

In the video, Hema Malini looks ravishing in a pink Benarsi saree. She also recreated the famous scene from her iconic film Sholay at the request of Karan Johar. She along with Mithun Chakraborty mimicked the segment in which her character ‘Basanti’ meets Dharmendra’s ‘Veeru’ for the first time. Meanwhile, Mithun volunteered to portray Veeru's character. The scene made everyone nostalgic as they remembered the good old days of this cult classic. The couple's fans bombarded the post with sweet comments. One of the users wrote, "So lovely." Another said, "She is actually a dream girl."

The two iconic stars have worked in cult classics including 'Aandhi-Toofan', 'Taqdeer', 'Galiyon Ka Badshah', 'Hiraasat', 'Sadhu Sant', and 'Sharara'. The show 'Hunarbaaz' also features Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar as the judges and Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa as the hosts.