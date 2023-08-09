'He needs to stop twisting statements': TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi on Shailesh Lodha's victory

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Asit Kumarr Modi (left) and Shailesh Lodha (right)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most successful family shows in Indian television history, is again making headlines. Recently, Shailesh Lodha, who used to play the role of Taarak Mehta, won a case against the creator and producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi over non-payment of dues. It was reported that the actor won the legal battle and Asit Kumarr has been asked to settle the dues worth Rs 1 crore via demand draft. Now, Asit has come forward and broken his silence on the news and accused the actor of making false claims.

In an exclusive talk with ETimes, Asit Kumarr Modi said that Shailesh Lodha made false claims of winning the case. ''The very statement that he won the case is a wrong representation on the part of Shailesh Lodha. The court order says it was settled with consent. We are unable to understand his intentions behind sharing false information. We would appreciate if puts this to rest and stops twisting facts,'' he said.

He also added that there is a standard procedure in which any actor leaving the show needs to be followed, to which Shailesh refused. ''We never denied or disputed the payment. We tried reaching out to Mr Lodha for a meeting in case there was any issue with the terms in the exit letter. Despite trying relentlessly, Mr Lodha instead of finialising the terms of the exit document, approached NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal ) demanding his unpaid dues,'' he added.

Talking about working with Shailesh, the show's producer said that he has always supported him beyond work during his early days. ''On the professional side, he was always paid on time for all these years. We never heard any complaint during his term and hence were surprised as well as saddened by his behaviour upon his exit. We had no intention of withholding his dues but then every corporate has exit formalities that need to be completed,'' he further said.

The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also known as TMKOC, has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Mrs Roshan Sodhi, on the show accused the makers of the show of sexual harassment. However, Asit Kumarr Modi recently appeared on a special episode where he apologised to those, who got hurt ''unintentionally''.

