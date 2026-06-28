Harshad Chopra's Lock Upp 2 confession revives rumours involving Sriti Jha and Kunal Karan Kapoor

New Delhi:

Popular TV actor Harshad Chopda, who was previously seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, is participating in the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While talking at the show's grand premiere event held on Saturday, Harshad talked about having suffered heartbreak in the past 16 years after being betrayed by his then-girlfriend and best friend in 2010.

After Harshad made his revelation, many social media users began speculating that actress Sriti Jha, Kumkum Bhagya fame, and actor Kunal Karan Kapoor, Left Right Left fame, were the girlfriend and the friend Harshad was talking about.

What did Harshad say?

The TV actor picked up the reveal card and has to make the confession. 'My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary,' Harshad said on Lock Upp season 2.

He later added, 'Nobody knows about this. They all know that I am not around, I am not meeting people. It has been 16 years. Emotionally, I am very needy. I happen to depend on people quickly, so even if I lose my best friend, it would be a big deal for me. But losing both of them at the same time was what pushed me into my shell. Staying reclusive, I feel protected.'

Instagram users try to guess the names

After the revelation made by Harshad Chopda, many people speculated who he was talking about. Some users of Reddit thought that the girl from his past and some think it is actress Sriti Jha. For those who don't know, Harshad and Sriti have worked together on the TV daily soap Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava in 2012.

Moreover, his fans also guessed that the friend Harshad might be talking about could be Kunal Karan Kapoor, who worked with him in Left Right Left (2006) and used to be his good friend. However, during the episode, Harshad never mentioned any names.

(It is significant to note that India TV does not independently verify these claims, as they are based solely on fan speculation and unconfirmed rumours.)

Also Read: Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from husband Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp Season 2 premiere