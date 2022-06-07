Happy Birthday Ektaa R Kapoor: Vidya Balan to Rajeev Khandelwal, 5 talented actors launched by TV czarina

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ektaa Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Ronit Roy

Happy Birthday Ektaa R Kapoor: Content Czarina Ektaa Kapoor is a popular name in the entertainment industry today. She is one of the leading forces whose contribution has played a major role in Indian cinema. Not only has Ekta played a crucial role in changing the dynamics of the Indian Television industry but has also given chances to some spectacular talents. Ektaa is a lady with a vision, who has a strong eye for great talent. Kapoor is also regarded as one of the most powerful ladies in the television industry and is amongst the top 25 women entrepreneurs of India. She has also been awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor, in 2020 for her work in the field of arts. On the occasion of her birthday, let's look back on the talent she launched over the years:

Vidya Balan

A 16-year-old Vidya ended up with an opportunity like ‘Hum Panch’, a classic sitcom produced by Ektaa. Post this, the actress got more inclined toward Bollywood and later paved her way in the industry. Thereupon her debut, Vidya got her due after the release of Ektaa R Kapoor’s project The Dirty Picture which made Vidya the star she is today.

Sakshi Tanwar

For those who are unaware, even Sakshi Tanwar was launched by Ektaa R Kapoor. She paved her way to the top in the industry with her iconic role in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki as Parvati Bhabhi which was produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. She was also seen doing some of the amazing projects along with Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan in films like Mohalla Assi and Dangal.

Ronit Roy

Ronit had debuted way back in the 90s but it was Ektaa’s eye for talent that gave them a chance to play Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev made his first TV presence with Kya Hadsas Kya Haqeeqat. However, it was Ektaa’s project Kahin To Hoga in 2003 which brought him recognition.

Mouni Roy

Mouni debuted on television in 2006 with the role of Krishna Tulsi in the popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi but she received fame after her was cast as the OG Naagin in 2015 by Ektaa.