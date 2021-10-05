Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GURMEETCHOUDHARY Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee share Bengali wedding pictures, fans ask if it's their second marriage

It seems that Television's one of the power couple, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who reportedly declared their marriage in 2011, have got married again. Yes, that's true! Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actors shared pictures after apparently tying the knot for the second time. Debina took to her Instagram and posted a picture of them dressed in Bengali wedding attire. In the caption, she wrote, "Finally," followed by a heart-eyed smiley. In the picture, Debina could be seen feeding something to Gurmeet, as he smiled.

Not just her but even Gurmeet also shared a similar post on his Insta handle. The pictures captured Debina in a red benarasi while Gurmeet complemented her in a kurta-dhoti. In his caption, he too wrote "Finally, @debinabon." Not only this but they even shared several other pictures clicked by their friends.

Have a look at the pictures here:

As soon as the pictures hit social media, speculations began that the star couple had tied the knot once again. As per reports, it has been said earlier that the power couple got married in a temple 10 years ago and ever since Debina has always yearned and wished for a traditional Bengali wedding.

Image Source : INSTA Gurmeet and Debina

Going by the images that have surfaced on their social media handles as well as fan pages, one can surely speculate that another wedding has taken place. However, nothing changes the fact that Debina and Gurmeet make the most stunning Bengali bride and groom.

For those unversed, Debina and Gurmeet played the role of Sita and Ram on Anand Sagar's tv show Ramayan, the runtime of which was between 2008 and 2009.

Debina has also worked in shows like Yam Hain Hum Dr. Madhumati On Duty and Santoshi Maa. While for Gurmeet, he has featured in in shows such as Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara.