'Goodbye Bigg Boss 20': Jay Bhanushali backs Mahhi Vij, won't let Tara watch show after Yung, Kanika's remarks

Jay Bhanushali, popular actor and Mahhi Vij's ex-husband, has decided to stop his children from watching Bigg Boss 20 after a recent episode saw housemates bring his family into a disagreement involving the latter. The actor, who has been supporting Mahhi throughout her journey on the Salman Khan-hosted show, expressed his disappointment over contestants making remarks about their children, particularly their seven-year-old daughter Tara.

Jay Bhanushali says he will not allow his children to watch BB 20 anymore

The controversy began after Yung DSA, Kanika Mann and other housemates reportedly made comments about Mahhi's children during a task. Jay later took to Instagram to share a strongly worded note, explaining why he no longer wants his children to watch the reality show.

Sharing a picture of Mahhi with Tara and their foster children, Rajveer and Khushi, Jay spoke about how the remarks were affecting his children. He said they had been watching the show and asking him questions about what was being said.

His post was captioned, “My kids are watching this and asking me questions. Requesting all, please don’t tag me or my kids in any of this negativity. This post is not coming as Jay Bhanushali but as a father of my kids.” (sic)

In his note, Jay said he had initially decided not to comment on contestants' gameplay or share opinions about anyone on the show. He wanted to support Mahhi whenever she needed him. However, the remarks about their children changed his stance.

He specifically called out Yung DSA for suggesting that the children might grow up feeling ashamed of their mother's actions. He also mentioned Kanika Mann's comments about not wanting to meet Mahhi's children and Love Gill's mother's remarks involving Tara.

Jay wrote, “JUST FOR A TASK – Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother’s actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi’s children, and Love Gill’s mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter. Tara is a 7-year-old baby. She is not a contestant of Bigg Boss. Getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense.”

Jay Bhanushali says children should not be dragged into Bigg Boss fights

Jay also questioned why contestants were bringing children into disagreements that were supposed to be about the game. He maintained that housemates were free to criticise Mahhi's decisions and gameplay, but involving her motherhood and family was unacceptable.

He further wrote, “Honestly, why are our children being dragged into something they have absolutely no connection with? Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary. As a father, I don’t want my children growing up with a trauma that Tara’s name is used in every sentence to put Mahhi down. The game may be entertainment for everyone, but for us, this is personal. My children’s peace and innocence will always come first.”

Jay ended his note with the words, 'Goodbye, Bigg Boss 20'.

His post has since gained attention on social media, with several celebrities, including Gauahar Khan and Jay Soni, extending their support to his decision. Mahhi Vij's team commented, "@ijaybhanushali This means more than words can express. Thank you for always putting our kids first." Punit Pathak commented, "Can’t agree more…Only love and respect to you and @mahhivij … she’s a very strong woman… and may the universe give her more strength."

Mahhi Vij has been under scrutiny in the house after her 'homebreaker' comment about Love Gill. Soon after, during a task, Yung DSA, Kanika, and other contestants got personal and mentioned her daughter Tara several times in order to deliberately make her cry.

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