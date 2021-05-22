Image Source : TWITTER/@SAIRATLOVE Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans can't stop gushing over SaiRat's mushy moments

Starring TV actors Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has been ruling the TRP charts lately. Sai and Virat aka Ayesh and Neil's chemistry has been tugging at the fans' heartstrings. The show defeated longtime winner Anupamaa to top the BARC TRP list of tv serials. In the latest episodes, Virat and Sai can be seen coming closer to each other. Fans can't stop gushing over their cute banter and mushy moments that #SaiRat started trending on the internet.

One fan wrote, "How is this legal? How how how how how..... I’m besharam I melt watching these two. They sure know my sweet spot." Another tweeted, "This was damn sexy.. Sitting so close to each other comfortably and Neil's eyes is a cherry on the cake." The precap for Monday's episode has left the fans excited who can't wait to see more of Sai and Virat's romantic moments. Check out how fans are reacting here-

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is about Sai Virat who get tied in marriage because of their parents. However, Virat's lost love returns to him which leaves him divided between marriage and love. Eventually, Virat falls in love with his wife Sai. The show is all set to complete its 200 episodes on May 24.

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Spoiler Alert: While fans are waiting for SaiRat's love moments, Pakhi is about to ruin the moments in the upcoming episodes.