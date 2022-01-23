Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM/WEDDING_WONDERZ_ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit marries girlfriend Mahima Mishra; see pics, videos

Popular television actor Yash Pandit married the love of his life on Saturday (January 22) in Mumbai. The actor who is known for his role of Dr Pulkit Deshpande in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tied the knot with his girlfriend Mahima Mishra. They had an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple got engaged in Kanpur last month.

The couple looked nothing less than a dream on their D-day. They both chose to wear traditional outfits. Mahima looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red outfit while Yash complemented her in a white sherwani.

Take a look:

The couple later hosted a grand reception for their friends from the industry. Yash's sister, singer Shraddha Pandit shared gave a glimpse of the reception on her Instagram handle. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Showcasing some moments of the most special day of this year. My brother @yashpandit_official ties the knot with @mahimamishra today! Love you guys @shwetapandit7 #bhavnapani @instafalguni @zarakhan @mrishu @iamavitesh, my prettiest mom @swarna.pandit and heartiest congratulations to the beautiful couple (sic)."

Earlier, Yash had shared a picture from the engagement ceremony. Sharing the picture Yash wrote, "Here’s to whatever tomorrow brings and here’s to you my love. With the blessings of our families it gives me immense joy in sharing this moment, seeking your love and prayers #Engaged (sic)."

For the unversed, Mahima works as a risk analyst in Mumbai.