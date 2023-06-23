Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Tanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia welcome baby boy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TANVITHAKKER Tanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia welcomed a baby boy on 19 June 2023.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Tanvi Thakkar and her husband Aditya Kapadia welcomed a baby boy on June 19. The popular television couple took to Instagram to share the good news. The couple tied the knot on February 16, 2021 in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends in South Mumbai.

Tanvi Thakker welcomes baby boy

The actress has welcomed a baby boy with her husband and actor Aditya Kapadia. Making the announcement, she shared a post on Instagram featuring her and her husband looking at their son's cradle with love. She captioned it, "19.06.2023 #everythingbeginsfromhere".

Tanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia

Aditya made his debut as child actor with the shows Idhar Udhar and Just Mohabbat. He rose to fame with his acting in shows like Shakala Boom Boom, Bade Ache Lagte Hai, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and more. He is currently pursuing his own business. On the other hand, Tanvi made her debut in 2008 with the show Miley Jab Hum Tum. She has appeared in shows like TV Biwi Aur Main, Bahu Humaari Rajnikant and is currently essaying the role of Shivani in Starplus' hit show, Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin.

The two met on the sets of Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and connected instantly. Talking about their love story Tanvi shared "I met Aditya on the sets of Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum, around seven years back. We instantly found a connection and got engaged in a few months. In September 2020, we decided to live-in and figure out if we are compatible with each other. It worked out well and we decided to finally get married."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani talks about Ex-Avinash Sachdev; tells Akanksha Puri 'he was calm...'

Latest Entertainment News