Ghanshyam Nayak's son reacts to new Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah passed away in October 2021 leaving behind a legion of fans in a state of mourning. Nayak was popular for his deadpan expressions on the long-running comedy show. With his passing, the show was left with a big vacuum that had to be filled. Now, another actor has been cast in his place and steadily, fans are taking to the new face in Nayak's place.

New Nattu Kaka enters TMKOC

The comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has recently got a new Nattu Kaka in theatre veteran Kiran Bhatt. Interestingly, in real life, Kiran and Nayak had a long friendship, dating back to their initial years in the theatre industry. Commenting on the same, Kiran Bhatt said, "It's almost like the old Nattu Kaka is bringing in the new Nattu Kaka and I am glad to be doing the role of my dear friend Ghanshyam. It is a very emotional role for me and I hope to do justice to the role Ghanshyam excelled in, ever since the beginning."

Nayak's son reacts to entry of new Nattu Kaka

Nayak's son Vikas also reacted to the news of Bhatt replacing his father in TMKOC. He said in an interview with ETimes, "I think Kiran Bhatt Ji who has come in, will probably do good justice to the role originally play. I sent him a text congratulating him on his appointment."

TMKOC completes 3500 episodes

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which went on air for the first time in 2008 and now is in its 14th year with over 3500 episodes. The show airs on Sony SAB channel. Recently, the makers confirmed that the audition process is on to replace Disha Vakani as Dayaben. The character has been missing from the show for five years now. With Disha delivering her second baby, a boy, recently, the show makers have decided to cast a new actress in her place.

