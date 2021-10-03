Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passes away

Ghanshyam Nayak who is popularly known for playing the role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passed away today. He was 77 years old. Ghanshyam took his last breath at Mumbai’s Suchak Hospital at around 5:30pm. The actor had recently revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoiung chemotherapy.

He had said that it was in April when spots were discovered in his neck during the positron emission tomography scanning of his throat. After this, he began his chemotherapy.

Nattu Kaka’s son Vikas told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, "In April, we did a positron emission tomography scanning of his neck, in which again some spots were found. He did not have any discomfort or pain in any way. But we did not want to take any risk, because of that we have started his chemotherapy sessions again. This treatment is being done from the same hospital and doctor from whom he was earlier. Papa is completely fine, just once a month we take him to the hospital for the session Will get a PET scan done again next month. I hope those spots are gone."

Apart from TMKOC, Ghanshyam haD worked in several Gujarati films, Hindi movies and TV shows. Not only this, but had even been a part of 100 Gujrati stage plays. He also made an appearance in various Bollywood films including-- . Masoom, Tirangaa, Aashik Awara, Aankhen, China Gate, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tere Naam.