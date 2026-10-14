Gaurav Khanna to return to TV after back-to-back reality shows? New teaser with Shraddha Arya sparks buzz

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has sparked curiosity among fans after a new teaser featuring him alongside Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya surfaced. The teaser, released by Star Plus, has fuelled speculation about Gaurav's possible return to television serials after his recent appearances on reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Bigg Boss 19 and Celebrity MasterChef.

On Tuesday, Star Plus dropped the first promo for its upcoming fiction show starring Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya. The show is being produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Gaurav Khanna to return to TV after back-to-back reality shows?

In the teaser, Gaurav Khanna is seen arriving at the office building of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Soon after, Shraddha Arya arrives in another car, with media personnel asking the two actors questions about the shoot.

Their appearance has sparked curiosity about the upcoming project. However, details about the show's storyline, format and full cast are yet to be revealed. Sharing the teaser, Star Plus wrote on Instagram, "Kuch bohot exciting is loading…" Watch the teaser below:

About Gaurav Khanna's recent reality shows

On the work front, Gaurav Khanna is best known for playing Anuj Kapadia opposite Rupali Ganguly in the television show Anupamaa. He was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Before that, he participated in Celebrity MasterChef India, which he won, and later entered Bigg Boss 19, emerging as the winner.

Apart from Anupamaa, Khanna has appeared in several television shows, including Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Laal Ishq and Chandragupta Maurya, among others.

Shraddha Arya's work front

For the unversed, Shraddha Arya is best known for playing Preeta Raghuvir Arora in the television show Kundali Bhagya. She has also appeared in films such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Maduve Mane and Godava.

On the personal front, Shraddha Arya welcomed twins in December 2024. She married Rahul Nagal in Mumbai in 2021 and announced her pregnancy in September 2024. Sharing the happy news of the twins' arrival with her fans, the actress wrote, "Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full!"

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hits Nakul Dhull during heated clash with Gullu; video goes viral | Watch