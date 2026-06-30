'Love always': Gaurav Khanna shares first post after Akanksha Chamola announces divorce

New Delhi:

Gaurav Khanna has shared his first post after Akanksha Chamola announced that they are headed for divorce at the premiere of Netflix's Lock Upp on Sunday. The actor shared a cryptic note while sharing a series of photos of himself. Fans supported him with the kindest of words.

What did Gaurav Khanna post?

Gaurav Khanna posted photos from what looks like a shoot, in a vest, a half-jacket and baggy denims. He avoided adding any caption, but added two hashtags - "#gauravkhanna" and "#lovealways". Take a look:

In the comment box. Karan Wahi wrote, "Kaise kaise kaise The nation wants to know". His next comment read, "Abeee itna jaldi itna weight loss". Fans penned, "Sending you loads of love and positivity. Stay strong my rock star", "Your fandom always with you our hero", "Every praise is an understatement for such gorgeousness", "Finally", and others.

How did Akanksha Chamola announce her divorce from Gaurav Khanna?

Akanksha Chamola surprised everyone at the launch event of Lock Upp after picking the reveal card and making what appeared to be a shocking announcement. She said, "So, me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been separated and living separately since a year. It has not been public but yeah now... We have been sitting on this since last year. So, things are not bad between us, we talk to each other. But we also think that we are not compatible as partners because we both see a different future. There's no bad blood between us."

She also suggested that the decision to part ways was taken around the time of Gaurav Khanna's stint on Bigg Boss. Elaborating further, the actress said, "His parents and my parents suggested that we should live separately and find each other. They thought that we talk to each other, go to public events so we could revive things. But there's no married couple feels left now. This would be a news for our families as well now."

In Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha revealed that she didn't want to have kids, and Gaurav wanted to. This is one of the primary reasons behind their split. The couple got married in 2016.

Also read: Ram Kapoor brutally trolled for saying cheating is 'not a deal breaker'; Akanksha Chamola disagrees