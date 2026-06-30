Gaurav Khanna reacts to Akanksha Chamola's divorce revelation for the first time, says, 'I stand by her'

New Delhi:

TV actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, has at finally broken his silence following the news regarding the divorce of him and actress Akanksha Chamola. In his statement on their marriage after the divorce, Gaurav told paparazzi that he would be by her side all along and wished her well for the future. The statement from the actor follows the public announcement made by Akanksha on the Netflix show Lock Upp season 2 that they had decided to end their marriage.

What did Gaurav Khanna say?

In the video posted by Instant Bollywood, Gaurav was seen asked by the revelation made by his wife. The actor said, 'All the best to Akanksha. For life, main uske sath khada hoon aur usko support kar raha hoon. Bahut accha khele aur jeet ke aye. (All the best to Akanksha. For life, I stand with her and support her. She should play well and win.)'

In another part of the video, the Celebrity Masterchef season 1 winner also says, 'Haal waise hi hai jaisa pehle tha. Pyaar aaj bhi utna hi hai, support utna hi hai. Hamesha support karunga Akanksha ko, pyaar kia hai to peeche kyun hatunga. (Things are just as they were before. The love is still the same and the support remains unchanged. I will always support Akanksha; having loved her, why would I ever step back?)'

Watch the video here:

What had Akanksha said on the show?

Akanksha Chamola picked the reveal card on Lock Upp season 2 and said, 'So, me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been separated and living separately since a year. It has not been public but yeah now... We have been sitting on this since last year. So, things are not bad between us, we take to each other. But we also think that we are not compatible as partners because we both see a different future. There's no bad blood between us.'

She also hinted that this was during the Bigg Boss time when they decided to separate.

The TV actress further said, 'His parents and my parents suggested that we should live separately and find each other. They thought that we talk to each other, go to public events so we could revive things. But there's no married couple feels left now. This would be a news for our families as well now.'

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 19 confession on wanting kids resurfaces after Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce