Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya's new show titled Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, makers drop new promo

Television actors Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya are all set to share screen space for the first time in a new television show, backed by Ektaa Kapoor. After building curiosity around their upcoming show, the makers have finally revealed its title as Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan with a new promo on Friday, October 30.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the upcoming show will air on Star Plus. The show also marks the return of Gaurav Khanna to the TV series after his recent appearances on reality show stints, like Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Bigg Boss 19 and Celebrity MasterChef.

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya's new show titled Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan

The promo revealed that Shraddha Arya will play Janki, while Gaurav Khanna will be seen as Manav. It hints at an incomplete love story between the two characters. However, further details about the plot and storyline have not yet been revealed.

Sharing the new promo, Star Plus on Instagram wrote, "Aakhirkaar naam se uth gaya parda!" Take a look below:

The promo has sparked attention among Gaurav and Shraddha fans who are eagerly waiting for this fresh pairing. Within its release, it has garnered over 2 million views on Instagram.

The makers had earlier teased the pairing through a promo featuring Gaurav and Shraddha. The project marks Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya's first television collaboration.

Where to watch Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan?

The upcoming show will air on Star Plus and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar. However, the makers have not announced its premiere date yet.

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya's work front

Gaurav Khanna is best known for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in the popular television show Anupamaa. He played the character for over three years before exiting the show in December 2024. Since then, the actor also participated in Colors TV's show Bigg Boss 19 and emerged as the winner. He was also a part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Arya, who is known for playing Dr Preeta Arora Luthra in Star Plus' hit show Kundali Bhagya, will return to the TV screen with Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan after nearly two years.

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Gaurav Khanna to return to TV after back-to-back reality shows? New teaser with Shraddha Arya sparks buzz