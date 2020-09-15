Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha welcome baby boy, actor says 'can only thank God for this blessing'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MRGRAVITAS Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha welcome baby boy

TV actor Gaurav Chopraa and his wife Hitisha Cheranda are blessed with a baby boy. The duo shared the news on Instagram and expressed their happiness with a cute picture. The photo showed the couple's name along with 'baby boy' written on it. Hitisha gave birth to the baby in a private nursing home in her hometown Bengaluru on 14 September.

Gaurav wrote, "Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle ... never ending...an emotional and physical test ..and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today ...Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed! thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength"

Just a couple of weeks ago, Gaurav Chopraa lost his parents and now, he sees the birth of his child as a divine intervention. Talking to TOI, Gaurav said, "Just when you have seen both your parents pass away, and have gone through a tumultuous journey, to see another life come to your home, makes you feel so blessed." "Both of them are healthy and doing well. I can only thank God for this blessing," he added.

As he revealed the news, many TV stars congratulated him in the comments. Narayani Shastri wrote, "Bahut bahut bahut mubarak" Pragati Mehra commented, "Congratulations GC ! Loads of love to baby ..mom & you." Nisha Rawal said, "Yaaaaahoooo! I am a Maaaaasi."

Meanwhile, Gaurav Chopraa's parents had contracted Covid-19. "Shri Swatantra Chopra My Hero. My idol. My inspiration. Will I ever manage to be a millionth of a man that he was ? Don't think so.. The ideal man , the ideal son,the ideal brother, a man who always put family above everything else. An ideal father..it took me 25 years to even come to terms with the fact that all fathers are not like him.. That he was special .. I was blessed..and as his son that's the legacy I have inherited...loved and respected so so much more than I ever will..a celebrity in its true terms," he had shared.

Gaurav also recalled how everyone used to address his father as "Chopra saab". "As a child , me walking down the street or the market always knew that I was recognised as his son....the shopkeeper will greet me and take lesser money because I was his son...was something that I was used to.It was a regular affair to find some unknown person at our gates bringing along a guest who was looking for our house. All you had to say was 'Chopra Saab's house? ' And anybody in that vast radius would bring you to the correct place," he added.

