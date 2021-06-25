Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar complete 6 months of marriage, actress says 'best 6 months of my life'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAID_DARBAR Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar complete 6 months of marriage

Actress Gauahar Khan is celebrating six months of her marital bliss today. The actress tied the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25 last year in a grand wedding ceremony. She shared many pictures and videos from all the ceremonies and continues to give a glimpse of her married life through cute Instagram videos. On Friday, Gauahar shared a video with Zaid and wished him on completing six months of their marriage.

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Happy 6 months of my forceful pappies jaanu . Hehehe Alhamdulillah. It’s been the best 6 months of my life ! @zaid_darbar #US #GaZa I love you.." Zaid also shared the same video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy 6 months baby."

Zaid is music composer and singer Ismail Darbar's son. Soon after the wedding, Gauahr had shared the first moment when she had become a part of Zaid's family. Gauhaar Khan wrote, "The day my sasural completely surprised me for welcoming me into the family b4 our functions began . I’m truly blessed with the best family ... thaaaaaaaank u @farzana765 @ismaildarbarofficial #ayeshaMom , for giving me the love of a daughter . I love you all ! @zaid_darbar n thank you for allllllll the surprises when I least expect it , #MyJoy"

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the controversial web series Tandav. Headlined by Saif Ali Khan, the series was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also starred an ensemble cast including Dimple Kapadia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anuup Soni, Sandhya Mridul and Shonali Nagrani.