Gauahar Khan is proud of Neha Bhasin for exposing Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash’s game plan

There are quite a few Bigg Boss ex-contestants and winners who have been showing support for their favourite contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Amidst which the winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan has been one of the most loyal followers of BB15 and she is keeping a track of it closely. The actress has come forward and tweeted about her opinions for the contestants who according to her are playing a good game and contestants who are playing wearing a mask.

In a recent episode, Neha Bhasin was seen talking about Karan Kundra who has been in the limelight because of his love connection with Tejasswi Prakash. Neha Bhasin who entered the house as a wild card in the Bigg Boss 15 house was ready to unveil the reality of a few contestants and tell them upfront how their game comes across to the viewers and one of whom was Karan Kundrra. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, the singer was loud and vocal about the fact that Karan Kundrra talks about other contestants behind their backs. After this happened, Gauahar Khan came forward and applauded Neha on Twitter for exposing Karan Kundrra’s game plan.

The actress tweeted, “Parda phaash kar diya, toh hazam nahi ho raha” (They are not able to digest that they have been exposed). Even though Gauahar did not mention any contestant names in her tweet, it was pretty evident that the tweet was for Karan and Tejasswi, both.

Gauahar has also pointed out that during the Weekend Ka Vaar, the true faces of contestants are seen clearly when host Salman Khan confronts the housemates. In the recent time, Salman Khan was seen shouting at Pratik Sehajpal and the love birds, Karan and Tejasswi were busy laughing looking at Pratik. She has been supporting Pratik since the start and after this incident, Gauahar wrote, “Stay strong, the best of people make mistakes. It’s about how you show a humble side, and you did today. Dust off and play well.”

The viewers have been supporting Karan and Tejasswi, but at the same time, people are also talking about the sly game plan that the two are playing. Rashami Desai even told Tejasswi that she looks at her as the winner and further tweeted saying “koi tumhe samajhe na samjhe par phir bhi pyar se with respect and dignity you put ur points and give msg on point to that person. U are already a winner my love.. tu khup godd aahes Teju ..and love the way u supported #RajeevAdatia and stood up for him ”

End of the day, the contestant who has succeeded in winning the hearts of millions will be called out to be the true winner.

