Gauahar Khan's father dies, TV celebs and fans pay condolence

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan's father dies

Actress Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan, who was keeping unwell for some time, has passed away. During the lockdown last year, the actress's father was admitted to the hospital. Lately, Gauahar was sharing pictures and videos from her wedding which featured special moments with her father. Her captions hinted that he is not doing well and prayed for his health.

On Friday, Gauahar Khan's friend Preeti Simones took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video with the actress and her father and wrote, "mere Gauahar ke pappa...To the man i loved...Lived with pride ... and will be remembered with pride... Strength and Love. To the family."

TV celebrities like Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and Sugandha Mishra sent love and strength to the family.

Gauahar shared a family portrait from her wedding on Instagram on Thursday and wrote, "Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum." Sharing another picture of hugging her father at the ceremony, she said, "A fathers kiss . #Blessing. Zafar Ahmed Khan , I love you soooooooooo much. #MyPappaStrongest."

On the other hand, Gauahar's husband Zaid Darbar also shared a picture with his father-in-law and asked fans to pray for him. He said, "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health . Ameen! He's the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah."