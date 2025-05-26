From earning Rs 50 per day to ruling TV for decades, a look at Dilip Joshi's journey | Birthday Special Today is the 57th birthday of actor Dilip Joshi, who played the character of Tappu's father in the show 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

New Delhi:

Who doesn't know 'Jethalal', one of the most loved characters of the Indian TV industry. Dilip Joshi, who played the character of Jethalal in 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', is celebrating his 57th birthday today, i.e. on May 26. But his journey was not easy. Dilip Joshi, who once used to work backstage in plays for 50 rupees, is today one of the highest-paid actors in the TV industry.

A big journey started with a small role

Dilip Joshi was born on 26 May 1968 in Porbandar, Gujarat. He did theatre for a long time and after that he came into acting. His acting career started with films. He played the role of Ramu in Salman Khan's blockbuster film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', in which he was seen in the role of a house help. After this, he also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in 'One 2 Ka 4'. His role in the film was small, but it won hearts. Apart from this, he has appeared in many films like 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun', 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', 'Khiladi 420', 'Dil Hai Tumhara'.

Dilip Joshi worked in a travel agency

There is a long struggle hidden behind this shine of success. In an interview, Dilip Joshi revealed that before making a career in acting, he was unemployed for almost a year. During this time, he worked at a travel agency for about five years, but his heart was in acting.

Before Jethalal, Dilip Joshi was offered the role of Bapuji

Very few people know that Dilip Joshi was first offered the role of 'Champaklal' i.e. Bapuji in 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. But the show's producer Asit Modi gave him the freedom to choose the character. Dilip Joshi himself said that he thought that he would not fit into the character of Bapuji, so he decided to play the role of Jethalal and today people smile on hearing the name of Jethalal.

Sat idly at home for 18 months

The show 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' started in the year 2008 and since then, Dilip Joshi has remained the strongest pillar of this show. There was a time when he remained unemployed for 18 months continuously. But the character he got after this changed his fate. Today, he charges around Rs 1.5 lakh for every episode of this show.

Property and Luxury Lifestyle

According to media reports, Dilip Joshi's total property is around Rs 47 crore. He has many luxury cars and he owns a luxurious house in Mumbai. But behind all this is hidden the story of his hard work, struggle and passion.

Also Read: Jaideep Ahlawat, Deepika Padukone to Suhana Khan, a look at Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' cast