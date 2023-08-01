Former Bigg Boss contestant Raqesh Bapat hospitalised, shares health update

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAQESH BAPAT Raqesh Bapat hospitalised

Former Bigg Boss contestant Raqesh Bapat has been hospitalised and shared a video from a hospital. However, the actor did not reveal the reason behind his bad health. In the video, Bapat can be seen taking IV fluids but did not reveal his face or write anything as a caption on the video.

Take a look:

Raqesh Bapat

Earlier, the actor shared a mirror selfie on his Instagram from Dubai. In another post, he was seen reading a script for his next project.

Raqesh Bapat rose to prominence with his role in the 2001 film Tum Bin. He went on to do films like Vrundavan, Savita Damodar Paranjape, and Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai. However, his Bollywood career took a back seat and he started working in daily soaps and gave some of his best performances in Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Saat Phere-Saloni Ka Safar, and Qubool Hai co-starring Surbhi Jyoti.

Bapat grabbed eyeballs leading to headlines with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 1. His chemistry with co-contestant Shamita Shetty was loved by the audience. He later entered Bigg Boss 15, however, had to exit due to health issues. Post the reality show, Bapat and Shetty dated for quite some time and eventually broke up ahead of their music video release.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebiba Dhurve patches up spat with Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News