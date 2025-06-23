Fire breaks out on Anupamaa's set in Mumbai’s Film City, AICWA demands high-level investigation | Video A fire broke out on the sets of TV serial, Anupamaa on Monday morning. The reason of fire is being investigated.

A fire broke out on the set of a TV serial at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai, at 5 am today. The matter of relief is that there were no casualties in this fire. The fire has been controlled for now and a cooling operation is going on. However, the reason behind the fire is being investigated. All Indian Cine Workers Association took to their X account to shed light on the matter and at the same time, has demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

Fire broke out 2 hours prior to the scheduled shoot

AICWA mentioned in their tweet that the major fire completely destroyed the set. It took place just two hours before the scheduled shoot that was to begin at 7:00 AM. It was also mentioned that the preparations for the day’s filming were already underway when the fire erupted. Moreover, at the time of the incident, several workers and crew members were present on the floor. However, casualties have not been reported yet.

President of AICWA demands high-level investigation

'While the Anupamaa set was destroyed, it is alarming that several adjoining sets narrowly escaped the flames. This could have led to an even greater disaster,' Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, said in his statement while calling upon the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to order a high-level judicial inquiry into this fire incident.

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has also called for the Mumbai Labour Commissioner and the Managing Director of Film City to be suspended immediately in order to make them responsible for their disregard for safety rules. According to AICWA, producers are not compelled to adhere mandatory fire safety procedures because of their collaboration and deliberate incompetence, endangering the lives of thousands of workers. Additionally, AICWA has demanded that the producers, the production company, the television network, the managing director of Film City, and the labour commissioner all face criminal charges.

