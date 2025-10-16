FIR lodged against Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal after fraud allegations by influencer Faizan Ansari Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal faces an FIR filed by influencer Faizan Ansari, accusing her of fraud and lying about her personal life on the reality show. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi:

Spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal has been in the news ever since she entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. She has been making headlines due to the claims she made on the reality television show. Recently, Mumbai-based social media influencer Faizan Ansari filed an FIR against Tanya Mittal at the Gwalior SSP office.

Faizan alleges that Tanya Mittal defrauded people of their money and even caused her boyfriend Balraj, to be jailed. He also claimed that Tanya Mittal lied about her family and personal life on Bigg Boss 19. Faizan has demanded her arrest following the FIR filing.

In a statement given to the news agency ANI, Faizan alleges that she dated Balraj for several years, cheated him, and betrayed him. Because of her, Balraj is now in jail. Faizan demanded that strict action be taken against her and that an arrest warrant be issued. He also said that because of Tanya Mittal, an innocent person is currently in prison.

Social media influencer Faizan travelled from Mumbai and submitted a written complaint to the Gwalior SSP, which includes several truths related to Tanya Mittal. He further stated that people from Maharashtra and other parts of the country know the reality about Tanya Mittal, but unfortunately, the people of Gwalior are unaware of it.

Faizan also added, "Tanya Mittal is degrading the name of the influencer community. We come from Maharashtra, and whenever we hear the name Gwalior, we think of people like the Scindias. This city is growing big and is now being compared to metro cities. But a girl like Tanya Mittal is bringing down the name of Gwalior by making claims like her house is bigger than Bigg Boss 19."

