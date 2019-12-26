Image Source : INSTAGRAM FIR filed against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh for hurting religious sentiments

An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and comedy queen Bharti Singh at the Ajnala police station in Amritsar. The three divas have been accused of hurting religious sentiments of a section of a community through their comedy act that has been relayed on Christmas day. The complaint has been confirmed by SSP Vikram Jeet Duggal and he revealed that the police has lodged a complaint with the video of the program, under Section 295A of the IPC.

According to The Tribune's report, the comedy show of Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh aired on the TV channel on Christmas day in which some words were said about Christianity., This didn’t go down well with the people. They claimed that the show insulted Christianity which is why a written complaint has been made.

On the related note, actor-producer Raveena Tandon has turned screenplay writer. The diva has already written four scripts for her own production house. She attracted many eyeballs lately when she judged the couple’s dance-based reality show Nach Baliye 9. She shared the panel with choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

On the other hand, filmmaker Farah Khan has been in the news these days for stepping in as the host of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. After a successful stint for three months and sky-high TRPs, the channel decided to extend the show for five weeks. Since current host Salman Khan already has his dates booked for the shoot of his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, it was rumoured that Farah Khan will take his place. Then it was also reported that Salman will continue to host the season till the finale.

