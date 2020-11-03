Tuesday, November 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. FIR filed against Amitabh Bachchan, KBC 12 for hurting Hindu sentiments

FIR filed against Amitabh Bachchan, KBC 12 for hurting Hindu sentiments

Recently, in the episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 that aired on Friday, host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about BR Ambedkar to special guests social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anoop Soni which did not go down well with the netizens. An FIR has been filed against the host as well as the makers for hurting Hindu sentiments.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2020 13:09 IST
FIR filed against Amitabh Bachchan, KBC 12 for hurting Hindu sentiments
Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN

FIR filed against Amitabh Bachchan, KBC 12 for hurting Hindu sentiments

The quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, keeps ruling the trends for its contestants and their inspiring stories as well as the questions asked while they are on the hot seat. Recently, in the episode that aired on Friday, host Big B asked a question about BR Ambedkar to special guests social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anoop Soni which did not go down well with the netizens. The question was, "On 25 December 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture? The options were, a) Vishnu Purana, b) Bhagavad Gita, c) Rigdev, and d) Manusmriti."

After the guests answered the question, host Big B also explained the back story of the incident and said, "In 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and he also burned copies of it."

Netizens claimed that the question encouraged "leftists propaganda" and hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Many slammed the makers for showing that BR Ambedkar was against the Hindu religion and also accused the star Amitabh Bachchan of encouraging the same. As per reports, FIR has been filed against Big B and the KBC makers in Lucknow for hurting Hindu sentiments.

Among those who believed that the question was 'inappropriate' to be asked on national television was filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who tweeted, "KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how culture wars are win. It’s called coding." he also shared a video clip of the question asked.

On the other hand, singer Sona Mohapatra supported the show and said she would burn the copies of the scripture given the chance. She tweeted, "I too would burn copies of Manusmriti if I got the chance. Some silly person filing an FIR is not such a big matter, gets thrown out of the window soon enough. That some are using this to equate it to the France beheadings as equivalent religious intolerance is a joke?"

Check out more reactions here-

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X