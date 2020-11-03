Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN FIR filed against Amitabh Bachchan, KBC 12 for hurting Hindu sentiments

The quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, keeps ruling the trends for its contestants and their inspiring stories as well as the questions asked while they are on the hot seat. Recently, in the episode that aired on Friday, host Big B asked a question about BR Ambedkar to special guests social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anoop Soni which did not go down well with the netizens. The question was, "On 25 December 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture? The options were, a) Vishnu Purana, b) Bhagavad Gita, c) Rigdev, and d) Manusmriti."

After the guests answered the question, host Big B also explained the back story of the incident and said, "In 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and he also burned copies of it."

Netizens claimed that the question encouraged "leftists propaganda" and hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Many slammed the makers for showing that BR Ambedkar was against the Hindu religion and also accused the star Amitabh Bachchan of encouraging the same. As per reports, FIR has been filed against Big B and the KBC makers in Lucknow for hurting Hindu sentiments.

Among those who believed that the question was 'inappropriate' to be asked on national television was filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who tweeted, "KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how culture wars are win. It’s called coding." he also shared a video clip of the question asked.

KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how cultural wars are win. It’s called coding. pic.twitter.com/uR1dUeUAvH — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 31, 2020

On the other hand, singer Sona Mohapatra supported the show and said she would burn the copies of the scripture given the chance. She tweeted, "I too would burn copies of Manusmriti if I got the chance. Some silly person filing an FIR is not such a big matter, gets thrown out of the window soon enough. That some are using this to equate it to the France beheadings as equivalent religious intolerance is a joke?"

I too would burn copies of Manusmriti if I got the chance.

Some silly person filing an FIR is not such a big matter, gets thrown out of the window soon enough. That some are using this to equate it to the France beheadings as equivalent religious intolerance is a joke? https://t.co/QLjh97FwMb — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 2, 2020

Check out more reactions here-

This is out of desperation to show BR Ambedkar as anti-Hindu which he was not.

They want to divide Hindu community on the basis of caste.



They are stripping themselves through these kind Propaganda#BoycottKBC pic.twitter.com/4l45ITek3r — Sheetal Chopra (@SheetalPronamo) October 31, 2020

All Hindus should burn the Manusmriti from their hearts & societies.



The scripture which legalised discrimination,exploitation & inhuman treatment shouldn't be allowed in the present day society.#BoycottKBC is actually boycott general knowledge!



Grow up.



Stop discrimination. pic.twitter.com/QPpe1hfY2R — Dr. Bharatashree V M (@Bharatashree) November 1, 2020

#BoycottKBC

These are the techniques used for brainwashing the youths...

Be awared before watching such shows likeb #BigBoss #KBC etc. pic.twitter.com/dN5D1YlJ9V — Aditya Kumar Kapar (@KaparAditya) October 31, 2020

This is out of desperation to show BR Ambedkar as anti-Hindu which he was not.

They want to divide Hindu community on the basis of caste.



They are stripping themselves through these kind Propaganda#BoycottKBC pic.twitter.com/OC8QZRmNRP — माधवी भट्ट 🇮🇳🚩 (@Madhvi69999952) November 1, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage