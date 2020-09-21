Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIMRIAZ Fans excited after Asim Riaz shares poster of his new song 'Badan Pe Sitare' with Sehnoor. Seen yet?

Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13 house was definitely a charmer but soon after the show got over his fan following increased tremendously, thanks to the music videos he did. And now it seems it is finally time to disclose details about her upcoming project which is none other than a music video titled 'Badan Pe Sitare' opposite Sehnoor. The Kashmiri boy a few days back spoke about his association with his Afsos Karoge singer 'Stebin Ben' and 'Badan Pe Sitare' is that project. The first poster of the song was shared by Asim himself on social media in which he can be seen looking dapper in his funky avatar while Sehnoor looks all pretty and decked up. Talking about the song, it happens to be the remix version of the iconic Hindi song.

In the poster that was shared, Asim was seen standing in front of a car and he wrote,"Retro is calling! Presenting to you the most-awaited announcement of the year, 'Badan Pe Sitare' again coming back to win your hearts. Retro Song 2.0 Badan Pe Sitare." Sehnoor also shared the poster on her official Instagram handle.

For those unversed about who Sehnoor is, she has been associated with various big banners as a producer and recently featured in the song 'Girlfriend.' And now it seems that she is going to impress everyone again with her performance opposite Asim in the song.

Meanwhile, check out how fans reacted to the announcement on Twitter:

Poster is lit! It is giving happy and positive vibes!

As usual Asim Riaz looking dapper!

Super excited for @imrealasim 7th mv with actress Sehnoor!

This mv is gonna be a chartbuster song! #BadanPeSitare pic.twitter.com/sBeTKnvoMf — Spandana (@SpanSim15) September 21, 2020

This signature insta stories are so close to my heart! #BadanPeSitare pic.twitter.com/PCwpb713tC — Spandana (@SpanSim15) September 21, 2020

Asim Riaz would be the first celeb to give autograph on stories #BadanPeSitare pic.twitter.com/cRtIenstNt — Saniya Sajjan🌸 (@Saniyasajjain99) September 21, 2020

My retro love" badan pe sitare lapate huaa"

Life is all about beautiful music and true music lovers#BadanPeSitare

Trending now in 4th in India



Keep trending #AsimRiaz @IamAsimRiaz1 @AsimRiazFP pic.twitter.com/skVRHHP7PY — 🆂🅾🅽🅰 🅰🆂🅸🅼 🅵🅰🅽 (@sonmishr) September 21, 2020

Talking about the original track, it was from the film Prince that starred Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala. It was sung by Mohammad Rafi. Watch the video here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage