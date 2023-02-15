Fans celebrate 3 years of Sidharth Shukla’s historic Bigg Boss 13 win; say 'Legends can never be forgotten'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@OFFICIALSIDNAAZ Sidharth Shukla's winning moment of Bigg Boss 13

It's been 3 years of Siddharth Shukla's historic Bigg Boss 13 win and fans are remembering the late star. Whenever there will be a mention of Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla's name will also pop up in the minds. Season 13 of Bigg Boss was one of the most successful and talked about seasons. He won the trophy of Bigg Boss 13 beating Asim Riaz. When Sidharth participated in Bigg Boss 13, he became everyone’s favorite. His chemistry in the show with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill was widely loved by all. The two were also rumored to be dating each other after the show.

Shukla's career was expected to take a jump after his historic win but unfortunately, we lost him on September 2, 2021. Sidharth died of cardiac arrest at the very young age of 40. Social media is flooded with fans sharing pictures or videos of Bigg Boss 13 finale and penning down emotional notes, remembering the dignified star. '3Y of Historic Winner Sid' is trending on Twitter. He is being called as the original Champion who can never be replaced by anyone. Many said that Legends Can Never Be Forgotten.

There is no doubt that Sidharth still reigns in the hearts of thousands. Not only fans but Salman Khan also mourned his sudden death and he paid tribute to the late actor on his birth anniversary and said, “You left us too soon buddy. Missing you, and wishing you on this very special day". Sidharth Shukla clearly left an impact on many and he will forever be remembered as the Lone Wolf of Bigg Boss.

