Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fans call Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Indian Kylie Jenner after FaceTime photoshoot pics go viral

Tv actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is a big social media sensation. While the diva has not joined the industry yet, she already enjoys a huge fanbase on Instagram. As much as fans love to see her candid moments with her mother and brother Reyansh, her sizzling photoshoots go viral in no time. While she is under home quarantine these days due to escalating coronavirus pandemic, Palak got her latest photoshoot done over FaceTime and the results are sensational. Sharing photos on Instagram, the diva wrote, "Scarlet and white...Shot over FaceTime by @chrisrathore.photo"

While half of the nation is lounging in pajamas, Palak Tiwari dressed up to get clicked over FaceTime. The diva looked absolutely stunning in a white outfit and struck sultry poses at the camera. Soon after the photos surfaced the internet, Palak's fans were in awe of her. One Instagram user wrote, "Hey u n ur mom look very beautiful". Another wrote, "Kudi Tu Patakha..Kardi dhamaka" Check out the photos here-

Recently, Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share a video of her daughter Palak working out with son Reyansh. In the video, Palak can be seen holding Reyansh and using him as body weight to work out. "A quick demonstration of my daily upper body workout by @palaktiwarii #nanhayatri," the TV actress captioned the video.

Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she shares her daughter Palak. The actress had divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence and had married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. She shares Reyansh with Abhinav. On the other hand, there have been rumours that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari will soon make her acting debut. However, the actress has always squashed all such rumours and revealed that the star kid will first complete her education.

