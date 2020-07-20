Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Fan names daughter Kopila after Kapil Sharma, comedian sends warm wishes to 'little one and family'

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma was pleasantly surprised to learn that a fan has named his daughter after him. It so happened that one of his fans, based in Sydney, Australia named his newborn daughter after the comedian's name. The fan named his munchkin, 'Kopila.'"It was the naming ceremony of my brother’s daughter in Sydney, Australia day before yesterday, and he said, i want you as kapil, your name will be “Kopila” , We asked him why this name in Australia? He replied “i know nobody can take place as real as @KapilSharmaK9, "the fan tweeted.

To which, the comedy king replied, " lots of love to little kopila. god bless her. My best wishes n regards to the family."

🤗 lots of love to little kopila 😍 god bless her. My best wishes n regards to the family 🙏 https://t.co/KecF4iwVSS — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 20, 2020

Earlier, Kapil Sharma thanked a fan whose 82-year-old grandmother wanted to watch only his shows on her return from hospital. He also wished for her speedy recovery.

Pls give my regards to ur daadi ji🙏 may god bless her with good health n happiness 🤗😇🙏 #gratitude https://t.co/dQSwzlMeBZ — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 20, 2020

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl in December last year. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he had mentioned that he has been home since then and the coronavirus lockdown that was announced from mid-March didn’t really affect him much, as he remained indoors except when he had his shoots. He had also mentioned how having a baby at home helped. He had said: “I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show’s episodes. Now, of course, we aren’t shooting, so staying at home hasn’t really been all that different. Time passes quickly when you have a child at home.”

On the work front, Kapil Sharma's massively popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has resumed shooting and fans, can expect new episodes soon.

