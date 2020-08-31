Image Source : INSTAGRAM Exclusive: Shilpa Shinde quits Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistan, says, 'can't accept unfairness'

TV actress Shilpa Shinde, best known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Pat Hain, was all set to make her comeback on the small screen with Sunil Grover's new comedy show Gangs of Filmistan. However, Shilpa Shinde has quit the show even before its premiere. Gangs of Filmistan is all set to air from today. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Shilpa Shinde said that the makers have only used her name to promote the show but, she can hardly be seen in the frame. "The makers have only used my name for their show. They promoted it by saying Shilpa is back but I am seen only in the back or in some frames my back is shown. They have lied to me thoroughly. If the show's name would be The Sunil Grover show, I would still have done the show but can't accept such unfairness at all".

Besides Sunil Grover, Gangs Of Filmistan will also star Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Paritosh Tripathi, Upasana Singh and Jatin Suri in pivotal roles. The show will have no celebrity guests or live audience. Sunil will play a gangster who wants to be entertained and the other actors will play tenants who will perform for him., Gangs Of Filmistan will also star Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Paritosh Tripathi, Upasana Singh and Jatin Suri in pivotal roles. The show will have no celebrity guests or live audience. Sunil will play a gangster who wants to be entertained and the other actors will play tenants who will perform for him.

Sunil Grover recently expressed his excitement about being a part of Gangs Of Filmistan. “I want to make people smile and laugh in these tough times and that’s the reason why I am doing this show. I will be playing the role of a Don on the show and will enjoy the acts performed on stage. I agreed to do the show as pakk gaya tha paanch mahine se ghar baith kar (I was fed up of sitting at home for the last five months). Moreover, this is an interesting concept and I will be sitting away from the unit and judging them so the physical interaction will be reduced,” he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage