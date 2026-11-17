New Delhi:

TV actor Gaurav Khanna is returning to the space that made him a household name, but this time, he is ready to tell a very different story. After participating in Celebrity MasterChef and Bigg Boss 19, the actor is set to make his comeback to daily television with Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming show Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan. Known for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, Gaurav will now be seen playing Manav, a man navigating the complexities of a twenty-year marriage and trying to understand his own aspirations.

In an exclusive conversation, Gaurav spoke about what prompted him to return to fiction after back-to-back reality shows, how his experiences on television have influenced his acting and why his collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor holds a special place in his career.

Gaurav Khanna on how reality shows worked for him

Talking about his decision to return to daily soaps, Gaurav said, "After Celebrity MasterChef and Bigg Boss 19, people got to know me as Gaurav. I enjoyed that, and I was ready to spend my days building a character again. I know what it feels like when someone still calls you Anuj because they’ve watched Anupamaa every evening. That’s a very special relationship an actor gets to have with the audience on daily television. I wanted my next character to give them something different to discover about me as an actor."

Explaining what attracted him to Manav, the actor added that the character's personal dilemma was something he found particularly interesting. Manav and his wife Janki, played by Shraddha Arya, have spent twenty years together, but they look at the life they have built differently. While Janki is content with what they have, Manav finds himself wondering whether there is something more he wants from life.

He said, "Bigg Boss gave me a lot to observe. In the house, someone could say, 'Haan, main theek hoon,' and the way they said it would tell you there was a whole conversation still to be had. Sometimes people made a joke when they were hurt. Sometimes the person who went quiet had the strongest reaction in the room. I find those little things interesting as an actor."

He also spoke about his experience on Celebrity MasterChef and how it taught him to adapt to challenging situations. Gaurav revealed that being colour-blind meant he had to find alternative ways to approach certain cooking challenges. He believes the same flexibility helps him while performing scenes, particularly when working with a co-star.

Gaurav Khanna recalls his 20-year-old story with Ektaa Kapoor

For Gaurav, Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan is special for another reason. His association with Ektaa Kapoor goes back nearly two decades, when he was a newcomer in Mumbai hoping to get an opportunity in the television industry. Recalling how he once visited her office with his photographs, the actor shared that he had left them with the security guard and was told that he would be called if there was a requirement.

Years later, when an opportunity to work with Ektaa came his way, that memory came rushing back.

"The conversation in the Bigg Boss house had a much longer backstory for me. About twenty years ago, when I was new to Mumbai, I went to Ektaa ma’am’s office with a set of photographs and left them with the guard. He said, 'Zaroorat hogi toh bula lenge.' I still remember that line. So when this opportunity came up, I thought of the young guy standing at that gate, hoping someone would look at his pictures and give him a chance."

He further recalled Ektaa's response when he shared the story with her. "When I told Ektaa ma’am that story, she said, 'Gaurav, you’re a superstar. You can come whenever you want.' I loved that she said that."

Calling the coincidence special, Gaurav added that while he had left his photographs at Ektaa's office twenty years ago, his first show with her now revolves around a man reflecting on twenty years of marriage. He feels that his own journey has helped him understand Manav's questions about life and relationships much better.

About Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan

The upcoming television show stars Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles, with Gaurav playing Manav and Shraddha portraying his wife Janki. The show is backed by Ektaa Kapoor. The show can be watched on Star Plus from November 24, 2026.

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