Ex-Bigg Boss fame Vindu Dara Singh calls Nikki Tamboli a ‘vamp’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VINDUSINGH Vindu Dara Singh

Bigg Boss 3 contestant Vindu Dara Singh has a lot to say about the celebrities who have entered this season of the high-voltage reality show. The actor didn’t only predict that who will survive by the end of the show but also called Nikki Tamboli a ‘vamp’.

Yes, in his latest interview to ETimes he spoke volumes of what he feels about the 14th season of the Salman Khan’s show. Predicting who will survive till the last week, Vindu said, “Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli will remain till the end.” However, he also added, "Nikki will not win. She’s like the vamp of the show.” Apart from this, Vindu praised Rahul Vaidya's shayaris. He added, “Rahul Vaidya with his shayaris is also going to be around for a long time. But they all have to beat Jasmin.”

Talking about the seniors he said that bringing back older contestants: Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar, was a wise decision by the makers. The actor even went on to praise Sidharth’s choice to evict Sara Gurpal in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

He said that this season’s contestants are going to be especially surprising in the weeks to come, once the seniors exit the show after their two-week stint is over. “They are all deadly and going to shock us very soon. Maine itne khatarnak contestants ek saath, kabhi nahin dekhe hain (I have never seen such a dangerous group of contestants ever). Like from last year, you may remember Sidharth, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill or Mahira, say maximum 6 people. But this time we’ll remember all of them. Jasmin Bhasin is not the fighting typebut she has some wonderful things about her. Abhinav Shukla is very brainy and he will surprise us with many new things.”

Eijaz, Rubina, Pavitra and Nikki have all been the centre of attention inside the house. Rubina even got into an altercation with Salman, according to a new promo for Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, after she refused to participate in a process. Eijaz, meanwhile, has been opening up about his past on the show. Nikki has been involved in numerous arguments and fights.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage