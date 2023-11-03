Chora Rao Sahab Ka! Look at Elvish Yadav's net worth and luxurious lifestyle

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav's net worth and luxurious lifestyle

Elvish Yadav latest news: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav landed himself in trouble after Noida Police busted a rave party in Sector-49. Besides, five of his associates were taken into custody after 20 ml of snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were recovered from their possession which they reportedly used during rave parties. Noida Police FIR stated that 5 cobra, 1 python and 1 two-headed snake, one rat snake were recovered from their possession. Following this incident, Elvish has once again captured the spotlight. Let's delve into his net worth and opulent lifestyle.



After his big OTT win, Elvish bought a house in Dubai worth ₹8 crore. Reports said that Elvish Yadav might shift to a multi-floor bungalow in Gurgaon's Sector 57. Online speculations suggest that the estimated value of his new house is around INR 10 crore, however, an official confirmation is awaited on the same.

Besides, his monthly earnings fall in the range of Rs 8-10 lakhs, said reports. In addition to his income from platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Adsense, this Bigg Boss sensation also earns through brand promotions and sponsorships. Furthermore, he owns a clothing brand known as "Systumm Clothing," which serves as an additional source of income for him.

Elvish has a fondness for luxury vehicles and is the proud owner of a Porsche 718 Boxster, priced at approximately INR 1.46 crores in India, as well as a Royal Enfield Classic 350 valued at about INR 1.52 lakh to INR 2.25 lakh. He also possesses a high-end Hyundai car.

