Ekta Kapoor celebrates 20 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with an emotional note on Instagram

Image Source : TWITTER/@EKTAKAPOORWORLD Ekta Kapoor's famous show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi clocked 20 years on Friday.

Producer Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi clocked 20 years on Friday. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Ekta recalled how she and her team worked on the daily soap to make it successful on television for eight long years. "20 years today to 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...!'I remember sitting nervously in front of Sameer sir and Tarun pitching ‘Kyunki...' to them. Telling them ‘saas-bahu' drama could work...and that we were willing to do it in 1lac. Then Tarun called my mum and said ‘I'm calling to negotiate'... my mum said ‘No no, we can't do it in under a lac...' and he responded saying, ‘Sameer Nair has said we will give you 1.40 lac for it...pls spend on this show!" Ekta said along with the soap's famous title track on Instagram.

"Never has it happened that a channel has negotiated and given more money because they wanted better quality. But that was the conviction and backing the channel gave us. For the first time a daily soap was on prime time and went onto make history, as we know it," Ekta added.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a story of an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi Virani, played by Smriti Irani.

The prominent Indian TV producer shared how she felt after reading that people of Gujarat watched the show even during an earthquake.

"A show that changed my life. Back then it was touted as India's ‘soft ambassador', owing to its popularity and reach across the globe. Thank you to the network for giving us a chance at that time. I remember reading about how when the Gujarat earthquake happened, ppl put their TV sets out and watched Kyunki. There hasn't been a more humbling moment for me. Thank you for all the love that was sent our way," she concluded.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage