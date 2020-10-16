Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAKSHITANWARLOVERZZZZ Ekta Kapoor shares video on Instagram marking 20 years of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

The popular TV show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' starring Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles clocks 20 years on Friday. The show which was launched in 2000 was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Ekta got nostalgic and posted a compiled video of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii which had brief extract from the TV serial. Show's Tittle track 'Kahaani har ghar ki' could be heard playing at the backdrop.

She captioned her Instagram post, “20 Years !!! #Repost with @fastsave_photo_video credit: @balajitelefilmslimited Celebrating 20 years of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii! Here we are with some special moments and memories that will take you down the memory lane. @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @chloejferns @tanusridgupta #20YearsOfKahaaniGharGharKii #BalajiTelefilms.”

Commenting on Ekta's Instagram post Nivaan Sen stated "Proud to be Part of This Show "

Tweeting the similar video, Balaji Telefilms wrote "Celebrating 20 years of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii! #20YearsOfKahaaniGharGharKii #BalajiTelefilms"

The show successfully ran for 8 long years from October 16, 2000, to October 9, 2008 and received immense praises from the viewers. With an approximate run time of 24 minutes, per episodes, the show aired around 1661 episodes.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, showed a Marwadi joint family where Sakshi Tanwar, the lead female actor named Parvati was an ideal daughter-in-law of Agarwal family and Om, Kiran Karmarkar, the ideal son. The show also featured Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Shweta Kawatra, Deepak Qazir, Shweta Basu, Tina Parekh and Lily Patel.

