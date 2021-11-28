Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/EKTAKAPOOR Did Ekta Kapoor just confirm Karishma Tanna, beau Varun Bangera's marriage? Her latest video suggests so

Wedding bells are ringing for Karishma Tanna and beau Varun Bangera! After their mutual friend Suved Lohia, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has hinted about her big day. Yes that's true! Taking to Instagram, the producer shared a glimpse of one of her house parties which featured the couple having fun together. It seemed like that the party was kept in the honour of the couple. Ekta, in the same can be seen congratulating the lovebirds not just in the caption but also in the muted video. One can read her lips as she says, "I am so happy for both of you. Congratulations to you both," to which the alleged bride-to-be replied, "Thank you.' Even with Harleen Sethi, Ekta shows her excitement and says, "I am so happy this girl is getting married."

The video shared on Instagram was captioned, "Congrats Varun n karishma ! Best Wilde’s for an awesome future together." Meanwhile, the video even captured them goofing around and shooting selfie videos.

Have a look at the same:

Not only this but Ekta even shared a picture of Varun Bangera who was seen wearing a cap. Karisma re-shared the same on her handle and even tagged her fiance.

Image Source : INSTA Karishma Tanna shares Ekta's post

Before this, it was on November 14 when reports of her engagement flourished. She shared a picture of a cake with 'congratulations' written on it. Meanwhile, Suved shared an image of the couple looking into each others' eyes and wrote, "Two hearts one beat two bodies on soul" and added that, "the rumours should stop now."

See it here:

Image Source : INSTA Is Karishma Tanna engaged to her beau?

For those unversed, it was Ekta who gae Karishma her first break in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has worked in reality shows like-- Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron ke Khiladi 10. She featured in Lahore Confidential and Bullets earlier this year.