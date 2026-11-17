Television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh often grab attention for their personal lives. The two were recently seen together on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga 2. However, rumours of a split have now surfaced on social media after fans noticed that Eisha had unfollowed Avinash on Instagram.

Neither Avinash nor Eisha has commented on the speculation so far.

The Avinash-Eisha love story

Avinash and Eisha Singh's love story began during their appearance on Bigg Boss 18. Their friendship on the show gradually developed into a close bond, and the two became popular among viewers. They later featured together in the music video Kala Sha Kala.

Initially, both actors described their relationship as that of close friends. However, in 2026, Avinash publicly told Esha, "I love you". After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avinash also thanked Eisha at his success party and once again expressed his love for her.

Have Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh broken up?

As mentioned earlier, the two recently appeared on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, where they were announced as the first confirmed contestants for its third season. However, Eisha's recent Instagram activity has fuelled speculation about trouble in their relationship. While the development has caught fans' attention, there is no official confirmation of a breakup.

On the work front

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have continued to explore different projects since their stint on Bigg Boss 18. The two have also collaborated on several music videos, including Kala Sha Kala, Heeriye, Shukriya and Aao Na, which received attention from fans for their on-screen chemistry.

Avinash has appeared in television shows such as Titli, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He also participated and won Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Eisha, meanwhile, returned to fiction television with Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 7, in which she played Ananta. She also ventured into films with the psychological thriller Obsess, directed by Peter Wilson, which was released in May 2026. The actress was also featured on Indian Game Show, with her appearance discussed in an October 2026 report.

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