Eisha Singh gets teary-eyed as Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, shares emotional hug

TV actor and Bigg Boss 18's third runner-up Avinash Mishra won the 15th edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi. After defeating Rithvik Dhanjani in the finale task, the actor not only won Rs 20 lakh but also took home a brand-new car and bike.

This win was even more special for Avinash as his girlfriend, Eisha Singh, was present at the occasion and was seen getting teary-eyed as the actor was handed the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy.

Avinash comes down from the stage to hug Eisha

It was not only Eisha whose eyes were filled with tears, but the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 also got emotional. He said that for the last two years, he had been losing out by just one or two marks, but this was the first time in so many years that he was lifting a trophy. Later, he got off the stage and both Avinash and Eisha shared an emotional hug.

Avinash on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Sharing his gratitude, Avinash Mishra said, "Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi feels special because I thought I signed up for the show with a point to prove, but along the way, the person I ended up proving it to was myself. I have spent years being associated with television and, yes, with being the good-looking guy on screen. I enjoyed that journey, but I also knew there was so much more I wanted people to see in me. This show gave me the chance to put everything else aside and literally let my actions speak. Most of this journey was actually about the mind."

He later added, "You can prepare yourself physically, but when you are standing at the edge of something terrifying, there is no performance left. It is just you, your fear and the decision you make in that moment. I had to learn to tune out the noise, trust myself and keep going. There were days when I surprised myself, and those are the moments I will cherish. And to win the show after everything I have discovered about myself, here is the kind of ending I could only have hoped for. I came to Khatron Ke Khiladi wanting to test myself; I am leaving with a belief in myself that I didn’t have before. That, for me, is the biggest victory."

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Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, lifts trophy and takes home Rs 20 lakh prize and brand new car