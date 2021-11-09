Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia trolled after PDA video goes viral; netizens ask 'love or overacting?' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia trolled after PDA video goes viral; netizens ask 'love or overacting?'

Love has always been the air for Bigg Boss couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. The two are often snapped together in the city engaging in PDA. From public kisses to warm hugs the couple is the epitome of love amongst their fans. On one hand, their well-wishers cannot stop praising them and their pure bond. On the other hand, the couple is often subject to trolling for their antics in public. Recently, a video of the couple is going viral on social media where the two can be seen sharing hugs and kisses.

Take a look:

The video surfaced online from Rohit Verma’s birthday party. In the video, Eijaz is seen lifting Pavitra in his arms and swinging her passionately and then kissing her. However, their PDA hasn't gone down too well with the section of netizens. One of the users wrote, "Inko ghar nahi hai kya yeh sab karne...showoff couple..ghar mai zaroor ladtein honge." Another said, "Gosh why always so extra in front of the paps!!!" "Drame dono.....privacy b rakhlo thoda sa.....love se jyada overacting chal raha hai," wrote one of the netizens.

While some of the users found the couple adorable. One of the users wrote, "Looking so Adorable MashaAllah." Another user wrote, “Please shaadi kar lo yaar."

Earlier, the actress had slammed her trollers. Taking to Twitter, the 'baalVeer' actress wrote, "Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of “Haters” in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz."

On the work front, Eijaz will next be seen in crime thriller movie 'Facing Vadodara'. Directed by Ajoy Verma, the film also features Manoj Joshi, Vaibhavi Upadhyay, and Binay Anand.