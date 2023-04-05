DYK Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has a Bollywood connection? Unknown facts about the TV superstar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY DYK Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has Bollywood connect?

Rupali Ganguly, who is currently winning hearts in the TV show Anupamaa, is celebrating her 46th birthday today. Fans have already flooded the internet with heartfelt wishes and the actress is overwhelmed with the love. Her show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts since it started airing on TV and the actress has become a household name once again. Earlier, she was very popular for playing Monisha in the comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. But do you know that Rupali Ganguly has a Bollywood connection as well?

Rupali Ganguly Unknown Facts:

Rupali Ganguly made her acting debut at the age of 7 in her director father's film 'Saheb' which was released in the year 1985. The film's lead cast included Anil Kapoor, Amrita Singh, Raakhee, late Deven Verma, late Utpal Dutt and others. Rupali has worked in films like Mera Yaar Mera Dushman, Do Ankhen Barah Hath, Angaara and Satrangee Parachute. She has also worked in Bengali film Balidan. Rupali Ganguly has also lent her voice to the animated film ‘Dashavatar’ Rupali Ganguly's father is a popular director and screenwriter named Anil Ganguly Her brother Vijay Ganguly is an actor-producer Rupali Ganguly, after completing her school, pursued a degree in Hotel Management. Around the year 2000, she started an advertising agency in Mumbai. She co-founded the advertising agency with her father. Rupali Ganguly dealt with body image issues. She faced a lot of criticism for her body and stopped going out of her house as she was afraid of the reaction of people Rupali Ganguly took a seven year break from showbiz and returned with her currently ongoing TV show 'Anupamaa' Rupali was not the first choice for Anupama. Reportedly, the makers had offered the role to Sakshi Tanwar, Juhi Parmar, Gauri Pradhan and even Mona Singh before her Rupali Ganguly was seen in a double role in the serial 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi'. In this show, she was paired opposite Vishal Singh who was also seen in 'Dekh Bhai Dekh'.

Latest Entertainment News