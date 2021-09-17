Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHREYA KALRA DYK Indore girl Shreya Kalra booked for dancing on road was in reality show Roadies? Know more

A video of Indore girl Shreya Kalra's dance has gone viral on social media, which shows her running across the road to a zebra crossing as cars slowed to a halt after the traffic signal turned red. The social media sensation was a participant in a popular reality show Roadies Revolution. Shreya had got a chance to participate in Roadies through the first-ever live auditions format that was conducted during the last lockdown. After acing the auditions, Shreya had won a direct ticket to enter the show as a wild card contestant.

Shreya was a part of Nikhil Chinapa’s team along with Hamid Barkzi, Michael Ajay and Aman Poddar. Shreya got eliminated prior to the finale episodes. Hamid was announced as the winner of that season.

The viral video was shared on Kalra's Instagram account nearly four days ago and showed onlookers and commuters watching the woman dance at the traffic signal.

The 30-second-long video shows that the woman, dressed in black and also wearing a mask and a cap of that colour, starts dancing to the tune of 'Let me be your woman', an English song, soon as vehicles stop for the red signal at Rasoma square in the city.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had ordered authorities to initiate action against the woman. On Thursday, Police registered an offence against her. She was booked under IPC section 290 (punishment for public nuisance).

"A case under IPC section 290 was registered against Shreya Kalra, who danced at the traffic signal at Rasoma Square in the city recently," Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said.

Under this section, a fine of up to Rs 200 is imposed on the offender, he said.

After her video kicked up a controversy, the woman had posted another video on social media clarifying that her intention was to make people aware of the importance of following traffic rules, like stopping at the designated place at a traffic signal when it turns red, so that pedestrians can easily cross the road using a zebra crossing.

Kalra claimed that she received positive feedback for her act, but added that a few people also tried to project it in a wrong manner.

Several netizens and others alleged that the woman posted the video on social media in order to gain publicity.