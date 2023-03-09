DYK Bharti Singh experienced labor pains during Khatra Khatra shoot? comedian shares incident

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTISINGH DYK Bharti Singh experienced labor pains during shoot?

Bharti Singh is one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. She is touted as the queen of comedy owing to her outstanding comic timing. The comedian and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 3, 2022. Now, she has revealed that she experienced labor pains during the Khatra Khatra shoot.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Bharti said, "When I was on stage doing Khatra Khatra when my labour pain started. In the first pregnancy, you don’t realise that this is labour pain so I thought I’ll call the doctor after the shot."

She added, "I thought that maybe it’s because I’m standing a lot while hosting the game show. So I called the doctor and said that there is a pain but it is not constant, it’s coming and going and the doctor said this is labour pain. When it starts happening every 15 minutes, you should come in."

Bharti further revealed that she and Haarsh had gone to the hospital only after completing the shoot and they did not inform family members. She said, "At around 4-5 am, it was time to go to the hospital. So me and Haarsh, we did not bother anyone, didn’t call anyone, no staff members, no parents. We took our bag, he got the car ready and we left. We were thinking why bother anyone? We are going for a good thing."

She added that after she entered the delivery room, Haarsh Limbhachiyaa called their families to let them know they were at the hospital. On April 3, On April 3, Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a picture with Bharti from the maternity shoot announcing the birth of their child and wrote, "It’s a BOY."

