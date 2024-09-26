Do you know the answer to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16's Rs 7 crores question?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Do you know the answer to KBC16's 7 crores question?

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' has got the first crorepati of the season. Chander Prakash from Jammu and Kashmir, who is preparing for UPSC, has won the amount of Rs 1 crore. On Wednesday, Chander was present on the hot seat as a roll-over contestant. Giving correct answers one after the other, he made a successful journey to the question of Rs 1 crore. He also faced the jackpot question of Rs 7 crore asked by Amitabh Bachchan, but he missed answering it and he quit the game here. KBC 16 host and veteran actor was very impressed with his performance.

Know the question of Rs 7 crores and its answer

First, let us tell you the question of seven crores which Chandra Prakash failed to answer. He told that he had no idea about it. In such a situation, he got a little nervous and then Amitabh Bachchan encouraged him. The 16th jackpot question of Rs 7 crore that he faced was:

Question - Who was the first recorded child born to English parents in North America in 1587?

Its options were-

A- Virginia Dare

B- Virginia Hall

C- Virginia Coffee

D- Virginia Sink

Chandra Prakash failed to answer this question, but before leaving the hot seat, he had to choose an option. Only after doing this, the correct answer was told, which is A- Virginia Dare.

Question worth Rs 1 crore and its answer

Now let us tell you about the question worth Rs 1 crore, which by answering correctly, Chandra Prakash has become the first crorepati of the season. Here is the question and its correct answer

Question - Which country's largest city is not its capital, but a port, whose Arabic name means abode of peace?'

Options - A: Somalia, B: Oman, C: Tanzania and D: Brunei

Correct Answer - C: Tanzania

Know about the contestant

Contestant Chandra Prakash, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, reached the show after facing many difficult situations. Chandra Prakash said during the show that when he was born, it was found that he had a blockage in his intestine, due to which he also underwent surgery. During the treatment, he had to take such medicines which affected his kidney and then his treatment continued. Currently, he's preparing for UPSC. Chandra Prakash is also doing Master's in Economics.

