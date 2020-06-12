Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika seeks help from Delhi govt after her mother tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA SINGH Deepika Singh

Television show Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh revealed on Friday that her mother has been diagnosed with Coronavirus, requesting Delhi government to help her family. In a video shared on Instagram, the TV actress claimed that Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College has not handed over the reports to her family and thus, they are struggling to get her mother admitted to a hospital. Deepika added that her mother lives with a joint family of 45 members and everyone is currently at risk.

She also tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an appeal for urgent assistance.

“My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. ‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help," Deepika Singh captioned the video on Instagram.

“My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don’t even know how she got infected. We need to get everyone’s test done," Deepika can be heard saying in the video.

"Also, everyone is telling her that she should isolate herself at home. But what about the medicines and other care elements. We have no clue what to do,” she added.

